SunOpta (SOY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect SunOpta to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$390.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$398.50 million.

Shares of TSE SOY traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.80. 2,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. SunOpta has a 52 week low of C$1.70 and a 52 week high of C$6.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.19.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

