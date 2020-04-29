SunOpta (STKL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.10 million. On average, analysts expect SunOpta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.21. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $237.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

