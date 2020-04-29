SunTrust Banks Increases Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $26.00

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks from $13.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WW. Bank of America lowered Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Weight Watchers International from $63.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Shares of WW opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. Weight Watchers International has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $400.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.