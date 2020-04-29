SunTrust Banks Trims Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Target Price to $185.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $247.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.00. The company had a trading volume of 535,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,223. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day moving average is $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the first quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

