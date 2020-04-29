SVB Leerink Trims Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Target Price to $105.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target dropped by SVB Leerink from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BPMC. Deutsche Bank raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Shares of BPMC stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.13. 1,601,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average is $69.50. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The business had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,919,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,147,000 after buying an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

