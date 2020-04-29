SwiftCash Trading 19.8% Higher This Week (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $140,313.70 and approximately $43.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000077 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000793 BTC.

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 153,234,471 coins and its circulating supply is 152,514,040 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

