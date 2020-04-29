Swing (SWING) Price Hits $0.0312 on Major Exchanges

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Swing has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Swing has a market capitalization of $141,807.39 and $3.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swing coin can now be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002128 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,550,888 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

