Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €86.00 by Independent Research

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €86.00 ($100.00) price target by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SY1. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €89.25 ($103.78).

Shares of FRA:SY1 traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €92.42 ($107.47). 383,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($85.44). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €89.46.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

