Synacor (SYNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Synacor has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter.

Get Synacor alerts:

Shares of Synacor stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,690. Synacor has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In related news, Director Marwan Fawaz acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $66,900 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Synacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.