Synovus Financial Corp Buys 3,923 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNKN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

NASDAQ DNKN traded up $3.24 on Wednesday, hitting $65.53. 64,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,278. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

