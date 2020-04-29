Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 253,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,660,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.58.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,639.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,119 shares of company stock worth $4,506,004. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.53. 583,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,085. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average is $102.70. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.