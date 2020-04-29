Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 95.1% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 638.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $130.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,119. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.93. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.