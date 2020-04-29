Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 24,175.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,825 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,525 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Butler bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,926.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

