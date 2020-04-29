Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 843 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.29. 260,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,895. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on ANSYS from $249.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.56.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $269,369.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $1,114,949.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

