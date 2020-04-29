SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of SYSCO worth $28,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,470 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in SYSCO by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,696,000 after purchasing an additional 222,256 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,942,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.98.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

