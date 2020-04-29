SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,279,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309,272 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of SYSCO worth $148,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,942,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,266,000 after acquiring an additional 866,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SYSCO by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,329,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,331,000 after purchasing an additional 790,922 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.98.

SYY stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.68. 387,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,709,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

