Syscoin (SYS) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $12.76 million and $364,149.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittylicious. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00577134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012906 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005853 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 584,446,397 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Binance, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

