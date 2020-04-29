Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.35 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.35 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tachyon Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.17 or 0.02527446 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013115 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015412 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco.

Tachyon Protocol Token Trading

