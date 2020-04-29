Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Stake Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,937 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up 1.1% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $29,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,087.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $273.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

