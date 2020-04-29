Talos Energy (TALO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.85 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, analysts expect Talos Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TALO stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,221. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $481.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.46. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TALO. ValuEngine downgraded Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

