Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,704 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 15,923 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Tapestry by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,415,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $388,786,000 after acquiring an additional 399,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,139,698 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $300,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,402 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,454,192 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $147,100,000 after buying an additional 610,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,261 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $127,581,000 after buying an additional 80,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,440,082 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $92,779,000 after buying an additional 252,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 6th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Tapestry from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Tapestry stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,009. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

