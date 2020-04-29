Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Stock Position Raised by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,725 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 17,531.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of TPR opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

