Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Tapestry from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.76.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 512,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,009. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,145,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,515,405,000 after purchasing an additional 301,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,031,923 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $743,578,000 after buying an additional 964,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,415,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $388,786,000 after purchasing an additional 399,911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 100.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959,794 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $453,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $543,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.