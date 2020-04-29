Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. 297,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $473,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

