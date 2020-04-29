TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) PT Raised to $31.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

TCF traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $29.88. 2,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $538.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.33 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

