TD Securities Cuts ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to $6.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 125.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECNCF. CIBC cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS ECNCF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 27,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

