TE Connectivity Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,072 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,161% compared to the typical volume of 85 put options.

NYSE:TEL opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $86.32. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.19.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $402,274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $108,417,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,394,000 after acquiring an additional 884,824 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $78,701,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,259,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,079,112,000 after acquiring an additional 720,186 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.