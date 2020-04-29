TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

TLTZY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised TELE2 AB/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.63. TELE2 AB/ADR has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $8.01.

TELE2 AB/ADR Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

