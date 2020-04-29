Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Telefonica Brasil to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. On average, analysts expect Telefonica Brasil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

NYSE:VIV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 45,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,343. Telefonica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Telefonica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 97.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.