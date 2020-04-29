Temenos’ (TLPFY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Temenos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Temenos currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Temenos stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,860. Temenos has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $132.86.

About Temenos

