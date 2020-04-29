Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) Position Increased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,352 shares during the period. Templeton Global Income Fund comprises 3.4% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory owned 0.47% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 420.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIM traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.41. 730,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,131. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

