TenCore Partners LP Takes $7.73 Million Position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

TenCore Partners LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,000. HubSpot accounts for about 3.1% of TenCore Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TenCore Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of HubSpot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $1,189,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,447,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,763. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $14.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,143. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.59 and a beta of 1.53. HubSpot Inc has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $211.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.43.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

