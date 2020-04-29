TenX (PAY) Price Tops $0.0400 on Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, TenX has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. TenX has a market cap of $5.74 million and $3.00 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, BigONE and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.02441383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00203978 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00062495 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00045281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About TenX

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,694,545 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, Gate.io, Coinrail, Cobinhood, BigONE, Bit-Z, Neraex, Bithumb, Upbit, BitBay, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, COSS, OKEx, Vebitcoin, IDEX, Huobi, HitBTC, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.