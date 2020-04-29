Tervita (TEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tervita (TSE:TEV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Tervita to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$591.00 million.

TSE TEV traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,886. Tervita has a 52 week low of C$2.52 and a 52 week high of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $432.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEV. TD Securities upgraded Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$8.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tervita from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Tervita from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tervita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.34.

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

