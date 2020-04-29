Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 5,367 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $787,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $627,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $63,481,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,007,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $845,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $3.72 on Wednesday, reaching $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,154,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,159,570. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

