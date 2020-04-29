Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 6,317 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of BIO-TECHNE worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 979,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,110,000 after buying an additional 68,434 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,463,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,918,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 9.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,581,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock traded up $8.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.77. 34,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.43. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $223.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.19.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

