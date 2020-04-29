Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 6,721 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.22.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $421,349.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,641,940.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,447 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total value of $447,923.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,295,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,310 shares of company stock worth $49,446,302. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPWR traded up $14.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.63. The company had a trading volume of 44,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,090. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.02. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $198.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.