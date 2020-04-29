Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 30,586 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,586 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Service Co. International worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.40. 70,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,895. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. S&P Equity Research cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $3,540,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,754.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

