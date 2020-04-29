Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,459,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,590,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Moody’s by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,568,000 after purchasing an additional 388,527 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 842,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,179,000 after acquiring an additional 180,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $844,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,624 shares of company stock worth $14,881,827. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $3.21 on Wednesday, reaching $255.24. 864,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,837. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

