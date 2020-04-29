Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.09% of Chemed worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,512,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,716,000 after buying an additional 71,736 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Chemed by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after buying an additional 61,361 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Chemed by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,831,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

Shares of CHE traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $442.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,844. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $316.16 and a one year high of $513.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.04 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

