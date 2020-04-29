Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.24 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,941 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,837,421 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $286,821,000 after purchasing an additional 797,089 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 72.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 34.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,329 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,499 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $10.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.90. 1,192,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,837. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 184.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

