Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 349.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,136.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,613,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,343. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.