Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.51. 275,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,587. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $61.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,885.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

