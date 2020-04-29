Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 65.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $170.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

NYSE CSL traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.86. 203,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.25 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average of $148.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

