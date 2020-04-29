Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Nordson worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nordson by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 101.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 387,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,392,000 after acquiring an additional 195,577 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.14.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.49. 15,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $180.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

