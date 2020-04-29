Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 18,959 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of CyrusOne worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,083,000 after purchasing an additional 376,179 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 336.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,128 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,996,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,432,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,736,000 after acquiring an additional 395,989 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.79.

CyrusOne stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 188.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $79.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.