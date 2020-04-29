Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 43.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $6.25 on Wednesday, reaching $113.86. 162,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,685. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.63 and its 200-day moving average is $109.77. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $762,900 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

