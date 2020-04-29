Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 49,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $13.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.15. The stock had a trading volume of 261,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,385. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.91. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $384.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.1098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

