Thar Token (THAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.00

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded down 26.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Thar Token has a total market cap of $12,895.94 and $20.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thar Token has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Thar Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000143 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000195 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Thar Token Token Profile

Thar Token (THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,927 tokens. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

