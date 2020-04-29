The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

The Western Union (NYSE:WU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,881. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

